China's foreign minister Wang Yi said he hopes the United States can see China in a more objective way and manage existing contradictions more reasonably, in a meeting with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing.

"It's hoped that this visit can help the U.S. understand China in a more precise manner and see China in a more objective way, and manage existing contradictions more reasonably and help China-U.S. relations return to healthy development track," Wang said.

