BEIJING - China's non-financial outbound direct investment increased 11.2 percent year-on-year to $128.63 billion in the first 11 months of the year, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

China Daily quoted He Yongqian, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, as saying that the data indicated that non-financial outward direct investment (ODI) by Chinese enterprises in countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reached $30.17 billion, reflecting a 5.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

During this period, the turnover of contracted overseas projects by Chinese companies amounted to $140.23 billion, an increase of 3.4 percent, and the value of newly signed contracts rose 11.9 percent to $198.79 billion, he said.

In particular, the turnover of contracted projects undertaken by Chinese companies in countries participating in the BRI stood at $116.14 billion during the period, up 2.5 percent year-on-year, while the value of Chinese companies' newly signed contracts in these countries marked $167.95 billion, up 11.8 percent year-on-year.