China's gold reserves stood at 73.61 million fine troy ounces at the end of February, up from 73.45 million at the end of January, as the central bank kept buying the precious metal for a fourth straight month.

China's gold reserves were valued at $208.64 billion at the end of last month, up from $206.53 billion at the end of January, central bank data showed on Friday.

