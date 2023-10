China and the U.S. should respect each other and collaborate to promote Sino-U.S. relations, Chinese president Xi Jinping told U.S. Senate leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing on Monday.

China and U.S. Relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world and I would like to take this opportunity to listen to the opinions on the other side, Xi said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)