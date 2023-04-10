China's military on Monday said it had "successfully completed" exercises around Taiwan, following three days of war games circling the self-ruled island which Beijing claims as its own territory.

"From April 8 to 10, the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese PLA successfully completed various tasks for the war-preparedness patrol around Taiwan island and the 'Joint Sword' exercise, and comprehensively tested the integrated joint combat ability of multiple military branches under actual combat conditions," the Eastern Command said in a social media post.