BEIJING - Mainland China reported 691 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 154 were symptomatic and 537 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 547 new cases a day earlier - 129 symptomatic and 418 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Among the new cases, 580 were locally transmitted, the highest since May 23. Most were discovered in Guangxi and Gansu.

China's capital, Beijing, reported another day of no new infections.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 26 new local cases for Saturday, with one case found outside of quarantined areas, according to the local government.

As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 227,426 cases. China reported no new COVID deaths, leaving the death toll to 5,226.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Hongwei Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)