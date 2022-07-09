BEIJING - China reported 455 new coronavirus cases for July 8, of which 112 were symptomatic and 343 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 478 new cases a day earlier - 97 symptomatic and 381 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 226,509 cases with symptoms.

China's capital, Beijing, reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases, the same as the previous day.

All the new Beijing cases were detected in areas already under quarantine.

Shanghai reported 11 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 17 a day earlier, and 48 local asymptomatic cases versus 28 the previous day, local government data showed.

Of the new Shanghai cases, all except one were found in quarantined areas.

