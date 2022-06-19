Mainland China reported 159 new coronavirus cases for June 18, of which 36 were symptomatic and 123 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 204 new cases a day earlier - 35 symptomatic and 169 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new fatalities, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,243 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus eight the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and six new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day, local government data showed. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by William Mallard)



Reuters