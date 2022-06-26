BEIJING - Mainland China reported 116 new coronavirus cases for June 25, of which 39 were symptomatic and 77 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 151 new cases a day earlier - 53 symptomatic and 98 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,526 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with two a day earlier, and no new local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)