BEIJING - China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it believed that Niger and regional countries have the wisdom and capability to find a political resolution to the current situation.

"President Bazoum is a friend of China, it is hoped that his personal safety is guaranteed, and that relevant parties in Niger peacefully manage differences through dialogue with the fundamental interests of the nation and the people as a starting point," the ministry said, without specifying which regional countries it was referring to.

Hundreds of supporters of Niger's military junta marched in the capital Niamey on Thursday to protest against West African sanctions, as the region's defence chiefs were due to wind up talks on a possible intervention to restore democracy.

