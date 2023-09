China has issued 15 million metric tons of oil products export quotas to companies in its third batch for 2023, according to three trading sources and two domestic consultancies.

The volume consists of 12 million metric tons of refined products quotas, comprising kerosene, diesel and gasoline exports, and 3 million tons of marine fuel, the sources said. (Reporting by Trixie Yap and Aizhu Chen in Singapore, and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)