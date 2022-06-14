China will raise retail prices for gasoline and diesel by 390 yuan ($57.91) and 375 yuan per tonne, respectively, effective midnight Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

This will bring the retail prices to a new high after a series of hikes earlier this year.

Retail gasoline ceiling prices for the Chinese capital, for example, will rise by about 3.5% to 11,615 yuan ($1,724.68) per tonne, while those for diesel will increase by around 3.7% to 10,510 yuan a tonne.

The prices are for the standard gasoline and diesel that meets the most stringent National 6 specifications.

Under China's pricing system since 2013, retail fuel prices are assessed every 10 working days to reflect global crude oil benchmarks so long as benchmark prices move between $40 and $130. Outside that band, retail prices do not change or only move marginally.

($1 = 6.7346 Chinese yuan renminbi)



