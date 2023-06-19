A Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer plans to set up a big ticket manufacturing facility in the country, according to the head of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

On the sidelines of the launch of the Philippine Export Development Plan (PDEP), PEZA director general Tereso Panga said they already had two meetings with Chinese firm Yadea, a big producer of motorcycles.

'They met with us twice. So they're really serious in putting up their next manufacturing facility in the Philippines. So it's the production of motorcycles,' Panga said.

'They will employ a robotics manufacturing facility. They're still scouting but it looks like Batangas will be their location,' he said.

Panga said the Chinese firm has yet to apply for registration with the PEZA, which will likely happen within the year.

'Well if they apply with us, we'll give them six months to put up their facility. By next year it should be up and running,' Panga said.

Asked about the potential investments to be brought in by the project, Panga said this a big ticket investment.

'We cannot tell, but when it is a big ticket project, $1 billion,' he said.

Panga said the Chinese firm approached PEZA.

'Under the CREATE regime, we can now register even domestic market oriented projects. So we are now on an equal footing with the BOI (Board of Investments) in terms of registering domestic market oriented projects,' Panga said.

He said Yadea currently has manufacturing facilities in China, Vietnam and Thailand.

Earlier this year, the PEZA made an investment pitch to a delegation of Chinese investors, as part of its efforts to attract more investments in ecozones.

The PEZA, along with the BOI and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) was invited earlier this year to make an investment promotion pitch before a delegation of Chinese investors from the Yiwu China Commodities City (YCCC).

