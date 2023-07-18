BEIJING: China has announced a series of measures aimed at boosting the consumption of household consumer goods and services, according to a statement released by its commerce ministry on Tuesday.

The 11 measures set out how companies will be encouraged to develop online platforms for the provision of household consumer services, such as furniture leasing, how local governments should step up renovating old homes, and how financial institutions should increase credit support for household consumption. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)