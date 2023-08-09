A high-level delegation headed by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan visited the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in Cairo, within the framework of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) previously signed between the two banks in 2021.

Hassan Abdallah, CBE Governor, welcomed the delegation, which was accompanied by a group of World Bank experts. He announced CBE’s complete readiness to support the supervisory and banking capabilities of the State of South Sudan, as well as pass on the Egyptians’ experiences and expertise in the areas of banking supervision, various risk management, payment systems, financial inclusion, banking legislation, and combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

During the visit, the delegation toured many institutions and entities of the banking sector, including the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), where they discussed means of cooperation in the areas of training, capacity development and qualification of banking professionals in the State of South Sudan.

The delegation visited the Egyptian Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorist Financing System (AML/CTF), where it was received and welcomed by the Chairperson of its Board of Trustees.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) headquarters in the Smart Village, where it was received by the Chairperson of the Authority, who explained the important role FRA plays in monitoring the non-banking financial sector.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

