Beijing's Chaoyang district, the city's largest, has ordered that entertainment venues and internet cafes be shut from 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Thursday as the city tries to stamp out COVID-19 transmission, state media reported.

Beijing recently eased widespread COVID curbs that had drastically cut business activity in the Chinese capital. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Sophie Yu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



Reuters