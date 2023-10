Bank of China (BoC) , the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Monday reported a 3.3% rise in net profit for the third quarter of this year.

Profit was 54.76 billion yuan ($7.48 billion) in the three months ended September, the bank said in a filing. ($1 = 7.3181 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)