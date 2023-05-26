PHOTO
An Asiana Airlines plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday after a door of the aircraft opened shortly before reaching the airport, a company spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Ed Davies)
An Asiana Airlines plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu
PHOTO
An Asiana Airlines plane landed safely in the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday after a door of the aircraft opened shortly before reaching the airport, a company spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Ed Davies)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.