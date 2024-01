Airbus will send a team of experts to assist French and Japanese authorities as they investigate the deadly accident involving one of its A350 planes at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, the planemaker said.

The aircraft involved was MSN 538, delivered to Japan Airlines after production in November 2021 and was powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, Airbus added.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski)