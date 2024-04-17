Twenty-four areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 46 °Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

According to the latest heat index bulletin from the weather agency, 24 areas are forecasted to fall into the "danger" classification due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 46°C.

On Monday, PAGASA said that Pangasinan's temperature hit 47°C.

The following areas are expected to experience a "danger" classification heat index:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 46°C

NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 42°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 42°C

Tugegarao City, Cagayan - 42°C

ISU Echague, Isabela - 42°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga - 42°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 42°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora - 42°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite - 42°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas - 42°C

Coron, Palawan - 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 42°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes - 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar - 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C

lloilo City, Iloilo - 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz - 43°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur - 43°C

Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C

Aparri, Cagayan - 43°C

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are under the 'extreme caution' classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

