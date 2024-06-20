U.S. Treasury yields briefly came off their highs after a mixed set of data showing the world's largest economy is showing signs of slowing down.

U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week, declining 5,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 238,000 for the week ended June 15, data showed, suggesting a generally stable labor market.

However, U.S. single-family homebuilding in May fell 5.2% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 982,000 units.

U.S. 10-year yields initially fell after the data, before rising again. It was last up 5.8 basis points (bps) at 4.275% .

U.S. two-year yields also briefly slipped, but was last up 3.1 bps at 4.735%.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)