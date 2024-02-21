The United States said on Wednesday the World Court could not order the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied territories without taking into account Israel's security needs.

"Any movement towards Israel's withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration for Israel's very real security needs," Richard Visek, acting legal adviser at the U.S. State Department, said during proceedings at the U.N.'s highest court examining the legality of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Editing by Gareth Jones)