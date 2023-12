DUBAI - U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said on Thursday his country has always wanted to see normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Hochestein said he did not think hope should be lost and that the goal remains the same, adding that the U.S. remains committed to regional integration but it has to be broader than Saudi-Israel. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Klamann)