BEIJING - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said more work was needed to iron out agreements with China on major issues, after three days of talks in Beijing.

Kerry said at a briefing on Wednesday that the two sides planned to work "intensively" in the weeks ahead as they prepare for crucial COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

"This is not a one-off meeting," Kerry said, noting that the transition away from coal and the abatement of non-CO2 emissions like methane were a crucial part of talks.

"We are already pinpointing the time for our next meeting and even the next one after that, recognizing that we only have about four months before the COP and we have to make up a certain amount of time for the period that this discussion has not been taking place," he said.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by David Stanway Editing by Peter Graff)