Airlines in the United States canceled more than 1,300 flights on Monday after a winter storm brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to a broad swath of the country.

A total of 1,306 flights were canceled and 414 flights were delayed, as of 5.13 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines canceled 264 flights, the most among carriers, followed by American Airlines at 176.

Carriers, including Southwest, American, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, also issued travel advisories warning about an impact due to the storm.

The Federal Aviation Administration had warned on Friday that gusty winds, snowfall and some freezing could impact travel in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)