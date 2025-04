U.S President Donald Trump said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's termination "cannot come fast enough", while calling for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump reiterated his stance on rate cuts, saying that Powell "should have lowered interest rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now."

