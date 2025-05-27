U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the EU's move to set up trade meetings was positive and that he hoped Europe would "open up" to trade with the U.S.

"This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

"Remember, I am empowered to “SET A DEAL” for Trade into the United States if we are unable to make a deal, or are treated unfairly."

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)