US President Joe Biden thanked the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the G20 summit held in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a video shared online, the interaction is said to have taken place in the presence of other world leaders.

The US President started by saying thank you thrice.

"I did not mention the UAE President because I know he wasn't speaking, but I do want to say, thank you, thank you, thank you."

He goes on to say: "This would not have been possible without you."

The UAE leader is then seen smiling and clapping in reaction to the US leaders' words of appreciation.

This comes after the singing of a new shipping, rail corridor linking UAE to India, Saudi Arabia and US was announced during the summit.

The UAE President met with several other world leaders participating in the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by India under the slogan 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

