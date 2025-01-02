Tesla reported its first fall in annual deliveries on Thursday, missing CEO Elon Musk's promise of slight growth in 2024, as incentives failed to stem a decline in demand for its aging line-up of electric vehicles.

The automaker handed over 495,570 vehicles in the three months to Dec. 31, setting a new record and missing estimates of 503,269 units, according to 15 analysts polled by LSEG.

Deliveries for 2024 were 1.79 million, 1.1% lower than a year ago, below estimates of 1.806 million units, according to 19 analysts polled by LSEG.

