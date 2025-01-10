Tesla said on Friday it was recalling about 239,000 vehicles over an issue that could cause the rear-view camera to not display an image, but it could be resolved by an over-the-air software update.

The development comes days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles in the U.S. over reports of crashes involving a feature that allows users to move their cars remotely.

In a small number of affected vehicles, a reverse current may occur during power-up, potentially causing a short circuit on the car's computer board, which could result in the rear-view camera becoming inoperative, the automaker said.

The issue affects 2024-25 Model 3 and Model S vehicles and 2023-25 Model X and Model Y, it said, adding Tesla will identify and replace, free of charge, any computer boards that have failed or show signs of potential failure due to the issue.

Tesla had the most number of recalls in the U.S. with 5.1 million vehicles affected, but all issues can be addressed through a software update, recall management firm Bizzycar said in a report.

Advanced vehicle technologies led to a spike in electrical system recalls last year, affecting 6.3 million vehicles in 2024, according to the report.

