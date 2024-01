Tesla on Wednesday launched the updated version of its Model 3 sedan in North America and kept the prices unchanged, according to the company's website and a post on X.

The electric car maker removed the "performance" variant of Model 3 from its North American websites, and now only lists the rear-wheel drive and the long-range variants of the car.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)