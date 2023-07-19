SAN SALVADOR: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador's Pacific coast at a depth of nearly 70 km (43 miles) on Tuesday evening, Reuters reported, citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was felt in several nations in Central America, Reuters added.

There were no immediate reports of damage and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning for El Salvador, El Salvador's environment ministry said.

The quake was also felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize, according to local media and Reuters witnesses.