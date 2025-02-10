India has "enormously high" tariffs that lock out imports, U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a lot to discuss with Trump when the two leaders meet soon.

Trump believed the U.S. should impose reciprocal tariffs that are at least equal to those imposed by other countries, Hassett said in an interview with CNBC, adding, "If they go down, we'll go down."

"Almost every trading partner has much higher tariffs than we do," he said, noting that Canada, Mexico and Britain had tariffs in the same range as the U.S.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)