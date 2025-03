Scott Rubner, a managing director in the derivatives sales and macro execution team at Goldman Sachs, has left the investment bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Rubner had joined the Wall Street giant in 2015. Prior to that, he spent about a decade at Merrill Lynch.

Rubner could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Alan Barona)