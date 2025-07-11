Goldman Sachs appointed Ben Wallace as co-head of Mergers and Acquisitions division in the Americas on Thursday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Wallace, who was named partner at the bank in 2022, will assume the new role while continuing as global head of health-care M&A, a position he has held since joining as the managing director in 2018, according to the memo.

He will work with Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect to lead the firm's regional M&A franchise.

In his expanded role, Wallace would focus on strategic direction and business development while ensuring seamless integration across the Americas M&A platform.

