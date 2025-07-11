WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most trade partners, adding that the European Union and Canada could receive tariff letters by Friday.

"Not everybody has to get a letter. You know that. We’re just setting our tariffs," Trump told NBC News.

“We're just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump was quoted as saying by the network.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil)