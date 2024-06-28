U.S. consumer demand is still solid although households are beginning to get more sensitive to prices, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Friday.

"Real time indicators like credit card spending still seem to be solid, but not frothy," he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference at the French central bank.

He added that business contacts were also reporting solid demand growth, although consumers are becoming more responsive to promotions.

