Texas: Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink has said that it will block the billionaire entrepreneur's social media platform X in Brazil to comply with the South American nation's recent Supreme Court order blocking the platform.

"The Starlink team is doing everything possible to keep you connected," the company wrote on X on September 3.

"Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil," the company posted in a statement. "We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that @alexandre's recent orders violate the Brazilian constitution," Stalink posted on X.

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the freeze of Starlink's financial transactions. On September 2, all five judges in Brazil's Supreme Court unanimously voted to uphold the ban imposed on Musk's social media platform 'X'.

The company had initiated legal proceedings and fight what it said was the "illegality" of the order.

The ban was ordered by Justice Alexandre de Moraes after Musk's company missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in the South American country.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also weighed in on Monday, telling CNN Brasil he was "satisfied" with the Supreme Court panel's decision and that it sends a message.

Moraes on August 29 had asked Elon Musk to appoint a legal representative for his social media platform X in Brazil within 24 hours or face the consequences of a nationwide suspension.

