Cryptocurrency exchange Bullish said on Monday it has acquired crypto news website CoinDesk from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, weren't disclosed.

CoinDesk, which was launched in 2013 and bought by DCG three years later, will continue to be led by Kevin Worth and operate as an independent subsidiary within Bullish, the firm said.

CoinDesk also announced the appointment of Matt Murray, former editor-in-chief of the WSJ, to serve as chair of its editorial committee tasked with ensuring journalistic independence.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)