Coca-Cola Co raised its full-revenue forecast on Tuesday, as demand for sugary sodas held up strong despite price increases to blunt the impact of higher costs for key inputs such as corn syrup and aluminum cans.

The company forecast organic revenue to rise 12% to13% in 2022, compared to prior expectation of 7% to 8% increase. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)



Reuters