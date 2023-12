Consumer prices in Chile rose 0.7% in November, data from statistics agency INE showed on Thursday, way above market forecasts of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Despite the monthly figure overshooting estimates, 12-month inflation continued to slide in the month, reaching 4.8% after the 5.0% seen in the previous month. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Natalia Ramos; Editing by Steven Grattan)