UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, discussed ties between the UAE and Chile, including cooperation in the commercial, investment, and developmental sectors.

The two sides also explored opportunities to advance bilateral relations in a way that serves the future-focused visions of both countries and contributes to sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

During the official talks held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Gabriel Boric Font on his first visit to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978, highlighting the significance of his visit in terms of his personal commitment to fostering new horizons for bilateral relations that serve mutual interests.

The two leaders reviewed progress in UAE-Chilean relations, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy, digital economy, climate action, environmental solutions, infrastructure, and other priority areas for development that contribute to bolstering sustainable economic prosperity for both nations.

His Highness and the Chilean President also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed their countries' perspectives on supporting multilateral international efforts to enhance stability, cooperation, and development worldwide.

During the meeting, His Highness the President emphasised the importance the UAE places on strengthening relations with Latin American countries. He noted that the UAE maintains a comprehensive vision for cooperation with these countries, focusing on development and making significant strides in this direction. This approach is based on the UAE's belief that cooperation and stability are fundamental pillars for achieving development and a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

His Highness noted the importance of investing in diverse opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in renewable energy, digital economy, sustainability solutions, and climate action. Both the UAE and Chile have led pioneering projects and have notable experience in these areas. The two countries also share the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and Chile is a partner in the Mangrove Alliance for Climate led by the UAE and Indonesia.

His Highness the President highlighted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries during the visit marks a major milestone in their economic relations. It embodies the shared will to foster substantial progress and reflects the UAE's approach to building bridges of cooperation and partnerships with major global economies to achieve shared development.

His Highness noted that from January to April 2024, the volume of non-oil trade between the UAE and Chile increased by 26% compared to the same period last year. This is a significant indicator of progress in economic relations between the two countries.

His Highness also stated that Chile's participation with the UAE in the joint declaration for cooperation regarding the Bi-Oceanic Corridor, signed on the sidelines of COP28 in the UAE last year, also supports bilateral trade and aims to expand regional trade.

The President of Chile expressed his pleasure in visiting the UAE and meeting His Highness the President. He conveyed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation during their visit.

Moreover, he emphasised Chile's keenness to expand cooperation with the UAE and benefit from its inspiring developmental experience, which can enhance sustainable economic prosperity for both countries.

He stated that his country is eager to invest in opportunities to build partnerships that achieve mutual interests, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy, and more.

His Excellency penned a message in the guest book, expressing his hope that the visit would significantly boost cooperation between the two countries and contribute to realising their shared objectives of enhanced development and prosperity.

His Highness the UAE President hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting President of Chile and his accompanying delegation.

The talks and luncheon were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency; Mohamed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, and a number of top UAE officials.

Also in attendance was the delegation accompanying the Chilean President, which included several ministers and senior officials.