Futures for Canada's main stock index were lower on Tuesday as oil and industrial metal prices fell on concerns about the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index hit a near two-week low on Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy and mining companies after Russia-Ukraine peace talks showed tentative signs of progress.

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday and industrial metal prices fell as daily COVID-19 infections in major consumer China doubled from a day earlier to hit a two-year high.

In New York, Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.05%, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 50.25 points, or 0.39%.

TOP STORIES

Thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, have threatened to strike starting Wednesday, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hardwoods Distribution Inc: National Bank of Canada ups PT to C$79.50 from C$79

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd: Citigroup raises to buy from neutral

Loblaw Companies Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$119 from C$111

($1= C$1.2837)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)



