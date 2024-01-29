Timely access to components for Boeing's production line is getting "better and better" but the manufacturer is probably over a year away from completely resolving issues around component supplies, an executive said on Monday.

"What we are seeing ... is better and better. But where ... we get all the way up to ... not having to worry about one supplier or one component is probably still over a year away," Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice president for commercial marketing told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

Boeing is adding an additional layer of oversight to the processes around the door plug for the 737 MAX 9 following the mid-air cabin blowout on an Alaska Air flight, Hulst added.

