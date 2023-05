Boeing Co's finance chief said on Thursday the top end of its full-year free cash flow forecast was a "bit pressured", in part due to supply-chain problems at its ailing defense business.

However, the planemaker is keeping its 2023 free cash flow forecast of $3 billion to $5 billion, CFO Brian West said at a conference organized by Wolfe Research.

