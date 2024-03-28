A monster fundraiser for one, a tribute to a fallen police officer for the other, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will be on the campaign trail in New York on Thursday.

The 81-year-old Democrat Biden will take part in a fundraising evening alongside two of his predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

His campaign team has already announced a "historic" collection of more than $25 million.

Late-night TV comic Stephen Colbert will host a debate between the three Democratic leaders.

Singers Lizzo and Queen Latifah, among others, will perform at the event, to be held at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan in front of 5,000 people.

The star-studded fundraiser is the first event of its kind to feature the three Democratic presidents.

According to NBC News, guests can pay $100,000 for a photo with the trio.

"The numbers don't lie: today's event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket," Jeffrey Katzenberg, the campaign's chief fundraiser, said in a statement, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.

He contends that Biden will raise more money in one evening than Trump did in the entire month of February.

Biden has better-stocked campaign coffers than his Republican opponent, who is using some of the funds raised from his supporters for legal expenses in the multiple lawsuits he is facing.

On Thursday, the billionaire, who has four criminal indictments pending against him, will be appearing not in the dock but as a backer of law enforcement.

The Republican mogul plans to attend the wake of police officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed on Monday during a traffic stop.

"To Officer Diller's family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old Republican devotes much of his campaign rhetoric to attacking illegal immigration and criticizing his Democratic rival for being lax on policing.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that Biden "is deeply grateful for the sacrifices police officers make to keep our communities safe."