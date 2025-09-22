Harare – The Government of Zimbabwe, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat, and the European Union (EU), officially launched the second phase of the Support Towards the Operationalization of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy (STOSAR II) project.

STOSAR II (2025–2028) is a EUR 10 million initiative funded by the EU under the Development of Smart Innovation through Research in Agriculture (DeSIRA) programme. The project builds on the achievements of STOSAR I (2018–2024) to accelerate the transformation of agriculture and food systems across the 16 SADC Member States, including Zimbabwe.

“The first phase of STOSAR demonstrated that through coordinated action, we can begin to unlock this potential. Zimbabwe was recognised as a top performer in STOSAR I, and today, we are not here to simply rest on those laurels, but to build upon them. We are here to learn from our experiences and to ensure STOSAR II delivers even greater, more tangible impacts for our farmers and our nation,” said Dr Obert Jiri, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural, in a keynote address officially launching the project.

FAO is proud to partner with the Government of Zimbabwe, the SADC Secretariat, and the European Union in delivering STOSAR II. By investing in agricultural information systems, plant and animal health, food security monitoring, and value chain development for market access, this initiative will help transform Zimbabwe’s agriculture into a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable sector.

“Following this launch, we will engage in discussions to define national priorities and comprehensive work plans for Zimbabwe under STOSAR II project. These deliberations will be critical in ensuring that STOSAR II delivers meaningful results that directly respond to the needs and realities of Zimbabwe’s farmers, agribusinesses, investors and communities,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

The EU is proud to support STOSAR II as part of its broader commitment to sustainable agricultural transformation across Africa.

“With an EU contribution of €10 million, it will help knit together the region’s efforts: improving how information is shared, reinforcing protection against cross-border pests and diseases, enhancing food and nutrition security monitoring, and ensuring that smallholders, women, and youth are part of the opportunities created,” said Sara Piccoli, Programme Manager – Unit for Agriculture, Environment and Trade in the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

STOSAR II launch marks an important milestone for Zimbabwe. The continuation of this project will help strengthen agricultural systems, enhance food security, and empower farmers, women, and youth to fully participate in value chains that support national development priorities.

The STOSAR II project in Zimbabwe is set to drive agricultural transformation through four strategic focus areas. These include enhancing agricultural data systems to support evidence-based policymaking, strengthening plant and animal health to boost market access and trade, improving food and nutrition security through robust monitoring and early warning mechanisms, and promoting inclusive value chains that empower women, youth, and SMEs to thrive in sustainable, climate-smart agricultural markets supporting regional integration.

STOSAR II is strategically positioned to advance the SADC’s regional food security agenda by promoting harmonized approaches to agricultural health, nutrition, and trade. Through its multi-sectoral design and emphasis on regional integration, the project supports the implementation of the SADC Regional Agricultural Policy and the RISDP 2020–2030.

“By strengthening Zimbabwe’s capacity to manage transboundary pests and diseases, improve food safety standards, and enhance agribusiness competitiveness, STOSAR II contributes to building a resilient and integrated regional food system. The project’s outcomes are expected to facilitate cross-border trade, reduce food insecurity, and foster sustainable agricultural growth across the SADC region,” said Elma Zanamwe, STOSAR II Project Coordinator.

The successful launch of the STOSAR II project in Zimbabwe marks a pivotal step towards strengthening the country’s sanitary and phytosanitary systems through inclusive and collaborative planning. Over two days of intensive dialogue, thematic presentations, and participatory group work, stakeholders from government, FAO, the EU, and technical experts will jointly identify priorities and validate thematic workplans.

This process will culminate in the development of a co-owned roadmap that reflects shared commitments, national priorities, and a unified vision for implementation. The roadmap not only builds on the achievements and lessons of STOSAR I but also sets a clear trajectory for coordinated action under STOSAR II, ensuring that Zimbabwe’s agricultural health systems are resilient, responsive, and aligned with regional and international standards.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

