JOHANNESBURG- Zimbabwe's central bank raised its main lending rate from 60% to 80% on Monday, saying its monetary policy committee was concerned with an escalation in annual inflation to 72.7% in March.

"In this regard, the committee reiterated the need for the bank to remain focused on inflation reduction and putting in place additional policy measures in response to the resurging inflationary pressures," it said in a statement announcing its decision.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)