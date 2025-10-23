Thousands of people travel to johannesburg for one reason alone, to shop at the diamond walk at sandton city.

This stretch of pure indulgence has become the ultimate destination for luxury on the african continent, drawing both international visitors and local fashion devotees, who know they do not need to leave africa to shop the world’s most prestigious brands.

The global names behind the glamour

The diamond walk is home to a remarkable bouquet of fashion, jewellery, and accessory brands that are usually associated with london, paris, or dubai.

Shoppers step into boutiques such as louis vuitton, gucci, cartier, bvlgari, versace, burberry, dolce & gabbana, giorgio armani, alexander mcqueen, jimmy choo, tods, balmain, amiri, zegna, and ferragamo, all in one address.

This mix makes sandton city the only place on the continent where so many of these icons sit side by side.

Sandton city is home to more than 377 retailers across fashion, dining, and lifestyle. located in johannesburg’s financial district, the centre has defined the sandton skyline and established itself as a landmark of innovation and style.

With an eco-conscious food district, a family-oriented fun district, and the chandelier-lined diamond walk, sandton city offers a breadth of experiences that continue to attract millions of visitors each year.

A luxurious experience

The appeal goes well beyond access to the world’s biggest names. many of the stores in the diamond walk offer special services such as in-store style consultations, bespoke tailoring, and personalisation, allowing every purchase to feel unique.

From luxury watches at patek philippe and breitling to south africa’s own maxhosa, to mont blanc, coach and iwc; with kate spade and rolex set to open soon, the selection extends across every facet of a luxury lifestyle.

The diamond walk is a destination in its own right. its chandelier-lit walkway is a place where heritage and craftsmanship meet cutting-edge design, where locals and tourists alike immerse themselves in johannesburg’s most exclusive shopping setting. open seven days a week, it invites visitors to discover a world of luxury in the heart of johannesburg.

With an unmatched mix of retail with over stores, entertainment and lifestyle attractions, sandton city continues to set the pace as africa’s most iconic centre.

