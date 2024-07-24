The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, says plans are underway to upgrade the Osubi Airport to international standard.

Keyamo made the disclosure at the inauguration of the newly-constructed police station at the Osubi Airport in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The minister, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Mr Voke Oshasha, also inaugurated a fuel depot at the airport.

Keyamo, while addressing journalists shortly after cutting the tape, said the project will enhance safety and security in the airport.

“The Osubi Airport Manager, Mr Winston Egwuatu, has done well in keeping with the safety standard of the Nigeria Airport.

“This initiative will enhance the safety of passengers in the airport in particular and the Osubi community in general.

“We are already working on the expansion of the Osubi Airport to an international standard, it is a process,” the minister said.

Earlier, Egwuatu said the construction of the police station was borne out of the need for a physical presence of police at the airport.

Egwuatu said that the presence of police will help to address civil issues that may arise within and around the airport facilities.

According to him, the provision of the befitting facility will enable the police to carry out their statutory duties as obtainable in other airports in Nigeria.

The airport manager said that the police station was constructed from the meagre Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the airport.

“The completion of the police station is a milestone that represents our commitment to enhancing the safety and wellbeing of the passenger, stakeholders, concessionaires and the airport’s host community.

“The police station symbolises our dedication to providing a secure environment where everyone can thrive, fostering partnerships and building trust between the law enforcement agents, the airport community and the public.

“The edifice is a modern state-of-the-art facility with one Divisional Police Officer’s office; two cells (male and female); one armory; constable counter; one interrogation room; one DCO office and a general toilet,” he said.

Egwuatu noted that the Osubi Airport had operated without a police station for the past 25 years.

He added that the airport management, under the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), was able to change the narrative after 11 months of painstaking sacrifice and commitment.

Egwuatu thanked the Managing Director/Chief Executive (MD/CE) of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku for her physical and material support to ensure that the presidential directive on Osubi Airport was met.

He reminded that the Osubi Airport was established in 1999 to serve exploration activities of the petroleum industry with a Public Private Partnership (PPP) structure.

In her remarks, Mrs Kuku thanked the Minister of Aviation for the innovations in the aviation industry.

Kuku, represented by the General Manager, Operation of FAAN, Mrs Joke Olatunji also commended the Osubi Airport Manager for the feat.

Also, chairman of Okpe Local Government Area of the state, Mr Isaiah Esiovwa, thanked the management and staff of the airport for the laudable project.

On his part, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major-General.Felix Mujakperuo (retd) thanked the management for transforming the Osubi Airport.

The royal father, who was represented by Chief Michael Affe, noted that the airport had brought relief to Delta residents.

Highlights of the event were the cutting of the tape as well as traditional dance by the Ema Royal Troupe of Urhoboland.

In attendance were representatives from the Nigerian Armed Forces, the police, Immigration, DSS and NSCDC, among others.

READ ALSO: Cross River govt recounts EndSars loss, warns against nationwide protest

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more. Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Tags: KeyamoOsubi airportpolice station Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

by Ebenezer Adurokiya